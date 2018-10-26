Island preps for next legislative session

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

Prioritizing the City’s agenda for legislative advocacy, reporting on a rare bird sighting, and recognition of the promotion of one of the City’s EMS staff to the rank of captain highlighted the Wednesday, Oct. 17 meeting of the South Padre Island City Council.

City Manager Susan Guthrie led a discussion focused on the City’s legislative priorities for the upcoming 86th Texas Legislative session. That session convenes in Austin on Jan. 8, 2019. During their Sept. 5, 2018 meeting, the Council voted to approve a contract with Focused Advocacy to provide the City with consulting services related to regulatory and legislative matters. Guthrie reported that a rough draft of a legislative agenda was shared with Council at that meeting as well.

“I think at that point we had brought you a rough draft of the potential legislative agenda and asked for your input, and I did get a few additions, so I wanted to just review those with you and open it up for any other suggestions you might have,” Guthrie said.

