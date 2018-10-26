Lady Tarpons fall to Progreso

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Lady Tarpon volleyball team dropped its final match of the season to Progreso Monday night.

Progreso trailed two sets to none but rallied to take the last three games and win the match, 3-2, by the scores of 22-25, 15-25, 25-18, 25-23 and 15-11.

The Lady Tarpons led 16-15 in the third set and might have won the match 3-0, but Progreso scored 10 of the last 12 points to stave off elimination.

“We came out and played real strong in the first two games,” Head Coach Julie Breedlove said after the match. “The last three games we let up a little bit and let some dropped balls get to us.

