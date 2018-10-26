Tarpons trap Red Ants, 46-9

By LARRY GAGE

The Port Isabel Tarpons are 1-0 in district play after a 46-9 win at Progreso Friday night.

The Tarpons rolled up 466 yards of total offense on the night and led start to finish.

“We came out tonight and worked on a lot of things,” Head Coach Jason Strunk said afterwards. “From the first drive to the last drive we were working on specific things all night long.”

Port Isabel got the ball first and went 59 yards downfield to the Progreso 10-yard line. Quarterback Cesar Aguilera threw to Sebastian Martinez who made a nice leaping catch in the end zone, and P.I. led 6-0.

