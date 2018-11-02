Boys hoops start practice

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

It’s a beautiful sound to hoops fans everywhere. I’m talking about the sounds of sneakers squeaking on a hardwood floor, basketballs hitting the same floor and swishing through the nets. Those sounds, and more, are now being heard at Tarpon Gym in Port Isabel High School.

Practice actually started last week and the PRESS, this week, found basketball Head Coach Mike Hazelton conducting practice in the main gym, where he shared his thoughts on what’s going on with the upcoming season.

“So far, so good,” Hazelton said. “We don’t have all our guys yet. We won’t get them till football’s completed. Everybody looks good,” he said.

