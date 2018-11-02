‘Kats maul Tarpons, 48-0

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The roof fell in on the Port Isabel Tarpons last Friday night. The Raymondville Bearkats scored the first three times they had the ball and before the first quarter was over Raymondville led 21-0.

Raymondville scored on five of their first seven possessions and, barring a miracle comeback by the visiting Tarpons, the game was all but decided by halftime, as the Bearkats took a commanding 34-0 lead into the break.

Port Isabel went three-and-out after taking the opening kickoff and the Bearkats set the home crowd to cheering when they needed only one play to score, as Marcus Capetillo went 59 yards untouched around left end to the end zone.

After another three-and-out by the Tarpons Raymondville scored again — a 37-yard run on the second play.

