Local garden club to donate ‘Blue Star’ memorial

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The Driftwood Garden Club, in conjunction with National Garden Clubs, Inc., will be donating a Blue Star Memorial to the City of Port Isabel come Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

The City Commission unanimously approved the donation during a special meeting held at the Port Isabel Event and Cultural Center Tuesday evening. Mayor Juan Jose “J.J.” Zamora was not present at the meeting.

“The Blue Star Memorial markers were set up to honor the families of service members,” said Mary Gorball, a member the Driftwood Garden Club based here in Port Isabel.

Gorball spoke of how service men and women commit not just themselves to military service and life when they sign up, but their loved ones, as well. “They also commit their families — their parents, spouses, children — they’re all part of that commitment and sacrifice,” she said.

