Shrimp Cook-Off slated for Saturday

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

The World’s Championship Shrimp Cookoff’s 25th annual celebration is Saturday, Nov. 3 in Port Isabel.

Sponsored by the Port Isabel Chamber of Commerce, the outdoor event features amateur and professional contestants offering delectable shrimp dishes, food vendors, merchandise vendors and live entertainment. Dozens of contestants and thousands of attendees will be treated to world famous shrimp recipes and a variety of family entertainment at the Shrimp Cook-Off, scheduled on Hwy. 100 at Southerland’s parking lot from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The annual festival is a favorite among area residents and visitors and tests the skills of amateur and professional chefs from throughout the Rio Grande Valley.

