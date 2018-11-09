‘Cats take down Tarpons, 48-21

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

For the second week in a row the Port Isabel Tarpons gave up 48 points to an old rival, and for the second week in a row they lost a key district game. The Rio Hondo Bobcats trailed early, led by 14 at the half, and pulled away in the second half to win the District 16-4A Div. II contest, 48-21, at Tarpon Stadium.

The difference between this game and the 48-0 shutout loss at Raymondville a week earlier was that, against Rio Hondo, the Tarpons showed some offense.

On their second possession of the game the Tarpons needed just one play to find the end zone.

