Lady Tarpons beat Porter, 65-21

The Port Isabel Lady Tarpon hoops squad got off to a slow start but prevailed in the end, 65-21, against a game against an overmatched Brownsville Porter team in Tarpon Gym Tuesday night.

The Porter Cowgirls trailed early, then went up 15-12 in the second quarter. P.I. then went on a 16-0 run and led by 13 going into the break. The Lady Tarpons outscored Porter 21-2 in the third quarter and the game was effectively decided by the start of the fourth period.

“Any win is a good win,” Head Coach Hannah Burleson said afterwards.

