Laguna Vista preparing for fall and winter events

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

Plans are in the works for traditional fall and winter events in the Town of Laguna Vista.

The community is invited to participate in the Town’s annual Veterans Day Parade, scheduled on Monday, Nov. 12 at 5:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park. The ceremony is designed to honor and thank those who are serving, or who have served, in the military.

The Town of Laguna Vista will observe the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 22-23. City Hall offices will be closed on those days.

“In mid-November, the Town crews will start to set up the large Christmas Tree at Roloff Park in preparation for the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 29 at 5:30 p.m.” according to City Manager Rolando Vela.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.