Scrimmage season for boys hoops

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel High Tarpon basketball has been practicing for two weeks now, and has one more scrimmage on the schedule before their first official game next week.

A basketball scrimmage consists of three 20-minute halves. In the first half, both teams play man-to-man defense, then both play zone for a half. Then, the opposing squads are free to use whatever type defense they choose, and do so without the other team’s foreknowledge.

Last Saturday the Tarpons went over to Brownsville and scrimmaged the Porter Cowboys, and did rather well, according to the players and head coach.

“It was pretty good,” Tarpon player Daniel Rinza told the PRESS earlier this week.

