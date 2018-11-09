Task Force decides on beach restroom plan

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

The SPI Shoreline Taskforce revisited the issue of providing restrooms for beach goers during its meeting Monday, Nov. 5.

Shoreline Management Director Brandon Hill reviewed the results of the last City Council and Shoreline Task Force joint meeting held on Sept. 26. He said the conclusions after that meeting were to move forward with Texas General Land Office (GLO) Coastal Management processes to construct a permanent restroom facility at the White Cap Circle beach access, to place temporary facilities on the beach during peak times of the season at three additional locations, and to devise a plan for providing year round facilities at additional selected beach accesses.

Hill provided photos he had taken of restroom designs being utilized in Galveston. The estimated cost to install a unit similar to the one he described was between $126,300 to $134,000.

