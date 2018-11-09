Veterans Day events slated this weekend

By DINA ARÉVALO

The Laguna Madre community can choose from a host of events aimed at celebrating and honoring veterans this weekend.

All three cities — Laguna Vista, Port Isabel and South Padre Island — will be hosting events from Saturday through Monday.

In Port Isabel, the City will be unveiling a Blue Star Memorial monument at Veterans Park. That ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 11.*

Port Isabel Mayor Juan Jose “J.J.” Zamora, Mayor Pro-tem Carmen Rios and Eagle Scout candidate James Grace will be guest speakers. Local gardener Mary Gorbal will also speak at the event. The memorial made possible thanks to a donation by the National Garden Clubs.

*Editor’s Note: In the print edition of the PRESS, the wrong date was listed for the Port Isabel Veterans Day event and Blue Star Memorial unveiling. The event will take place on Veterans Day, Sunday, Nov. 11. The PRESS regrets the error.

