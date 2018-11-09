Winter Visitors have access to UTRGV primary care clinic in Laguna Vista

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Winter Texans now arriving the Laguna Madre area have another option in seeking health care locally.

Since their departure in the spring, the University of Texas – Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine opened a health clinic in Laguna Vista to serve the health needs of residents and visitors in the Laguna Madre Area.

The primary care family health clinic opened in June, at 723 Santa Isabella Blvd., Suite G, adjacent to Bay B Boomers Bar and Grill. It is now open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

