BISD looks to take portion of PIISD

Point Isabel officials blindsided by plan

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The Brownsville Independent School District (BISD) has designs on a portion of the Point Isabel Independent School District (PIISD), and it’s news that came as a surprise to school officials here.

“We weren’t advised of this prior to BISD placing this on their agenda,” said PIISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Lisa Garcia during a phone interview Wednesday.

The BIISD held a pair of meetings this week to mull the issue — the first, a meeting of their policy committee on Monday, and the second at meeting of the full board of trustees on Tuesday.

The idea was put forth by BISD Board Trustee Philip Cowen. In it, Cowen proposed that BISD reach out to state legislators Sen. Eddie Lucio, Jr. and Representative-elect Alex Dominguez about drafting a bill to redraw school district lines.

