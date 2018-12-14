Christmas Characters: ‘Sand-ta’ Claus in town at Holiday Sandcastle Village

By PAMELA CODY

Special to the PRESS

Much like the incredible sand sculptures she has created for decades, Lucinda Wierenga is a true Island treasure. Known as Sandy Feet, the venerable sand artist-in-residence on South Padre Island has now added to her impressive sand carving résumé with her latest labor of love, the Holiday Sandcastle Village.

Located outside the South Padre Island Convention Centre, the first ever holiday themed sandcastle installation came about when staff members from the City of South Padre Island approached Wierenga with the idea. “They asked if I could help make it happen. I was delighted, of course,” Wierenga recalled.

According to Wierenga, after months of planning, the village came together very quickly, with most of the carving being completed by nine sand sculptors over about a week. “The timing worked out really well, as we were able to get started right after Sand Castle Days ended, using the same visiting sculptors,” Wierenga said.

