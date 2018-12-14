Commission discusses Lighthouse future, potential hotel

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel city leaders discussed the future of the historic Lighthouse, the potential of bringing a new hotel to town and advisory board appointments during Tuesday’s meeting of the City Commission.

Changes could be coming for the Lighthouse — in particular, which state agency is responsible for the popular historic structure. It’s a possibility that has city leaders worried about impacts to tourism, revenue and the City’s sense of identity.

Currently, the City maintains a partnership with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) for ownership, operation and maintenance of the structure, the surrounding grounds, and the adjacent Keeper’s Cottage.

TPWD maintains ownership of what is considered to be the smallest state park, while the City shoulders the responsibility of its day-to-day operations and minor maintenance costs. Too, under the agreement, the City is allowed to keep revenues generated by the admission fees visitors pay to enter the Lighthouse.

