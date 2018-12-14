Council handles several housekeeping matters

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

Reconsideration of a proposed resolution, funds to provide and remodel beach side restrooms, and a status report on the City’s Comprehensive Plan were some of the items highlighted in the December 5 meeting of the South Padre Island City Council.

Council pulled one item from its consent agenda. The item in question was Resolution No. 2018-35, which asserts the need to expand the scope of study and plan expressed in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Coastal Texas Protection and Restoration Feasibility Study, known as the Coastal Texas Study for short. “We plan to bring that back at the next meeting, and then get the second reading on it prior to Jan. 9th,” said SPI Mayor Dennis Stahl. “That’s when input has to go back to the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers.”

“That item had some real strong language in it that it suggests we have adopted policies that we don’t, so I would direct staff to fix that before we talk about it again,” directed Council member Joe Ricco, adding that it could affect some beachfront property and business owners’ rights.

