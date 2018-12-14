Island to remove 3,500 dead plants from sidewalks

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

Issues with plant strips along Padre Boulevard dominated discussion at the Wednesday, Dec. 5 meeting of the South Padre Island City Council. Council member Joe Ricco brought forward the agenda item involving the sidewalk vegetation strips currently being installed.

Assistant City Manager Darla Jones provided background information on the TxDOT approved and managed project. Jones shared issues that they are having in some locations with plants being inundated with water due to poor drainage in some locations. She also cited concerns shared by Ricco of photos showing some areas where the tires on vehicles are getting into the planting strips as well.

“We’ve met with TxDOT numerous times on this,” reported Jones. She went on to explain that they brought the landscaping architect in charge of the project back to address the issues.

“She went block by block and identified the problem areas. She identified plants that are just not going to survive,” said Jones of the architect’s efforts. The corrective plan proposed by the architect includes removing 3,534 dead plants, and replacing them with sod.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.