Laguna Vista explores Laguna Heights annexation

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

Laguna Vista officials Tuesday considered, but took no action regarding the proposed annexation of the unincorporated community of Laguna Heights.

Noting that the area “deserves to be served” with adequate services such as police and fire protection, Mayor Susie Houston questioned why the Town Council would not seek to incorporate the underserved community. “What about the people who will come after us? Why would we give away or trade the land…Even if the Town is not interested now, future Town Councils may be. We should hang on to what we have,” she said.

Councilman Michael Carter said that the Town’s attorney recommended being “prudent” about annexation, and recommended learning more about the process of annexation.

City Manager Rolando Vela told the Council that the City of Port Isabel is interested in further annexation into Laguna Heights.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.