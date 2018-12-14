LV seeking support to acquire new park land

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

An effort to create a new waterfront park in Laguna Vista took a step forward Tuesday as officials here voted to enlist the support of local legislators.

The Town council adopted a resolution urging State Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr. and State Rep-Elect Alex Dominguez to file legislation to assist the Town in acquiring an eight-acre tract of land between Bridgeview Condominiums and Paradise Cove for a community park.

“The Town wishes to capitalize on the opportunity to expand the number of parks it currently has… and has located the only remaining undeveloped parcel of land in its original townsite with Bayfront access that is ideal for a community park,” the resolution reads.

