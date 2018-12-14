Merry and Bright: Tons of toys donated at annual martini mixer

By PAMELA CODY

Special to the PRESS

No matter how you prefer your martini — shaken, stirred, with a twist, or dirty — there was something for every taste on the cocktail menu at the 22nd Annual Merry Martini Mixer this past Saturday evening at the South Padre Island Convention Centre.

The invitation-only party raises funds for families in need in the Laguna Madre area, with donations going to Toys for Tots and the RGV Food Bank. Food and gifts are distributed to those who may not have a very merry Christmas were it not for the items gathered at events such as this.

Though South Padre Island is known for its “no tie” rule and casual vibe, the Martini Mixer is one of the Island’s few formal events where that rule is suspended.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.