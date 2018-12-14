New council members sworn in

Medders named mayor pro-tem

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

Prior to calling the last week’s South Padre Island City Council meeting to order, Mayor Dennis Stahl announced the Council would first need to swear its their three newly elected members to achieve a quorum. Municipal Court Judge and former Island Mayor Ed Cyganiewiscz presided over the ceremonies. Those taking their oath as newly elected members to the Council included Kerry Schwartz (Place 2), Joe Ricco (Place 3), and Eva-Jean Dalton (Place 5).

Upon completion of the oaths, the new members took their places at the dais and the meeting was called to order. Outgoing Council members Theresa Metty, Paul Munarriz and Ron Pitcock were recognized by Stahl for their service. The three were presented with Mayor’s Challenge Coins, a plaque and other memorabilia. Metty was in attendance to receive her mementos.

