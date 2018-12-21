Christmas masses set at OLSS

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

Three Christmas Eve masses are scheduled for Christmas Eve, while another celebration of mass is scheduled for Christmas Day at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Port Isabel.

The Monday events begin at 5:30 p.m. with a Children’s Christmas Program featuring the youth of the parish, followed by a 6 p.m. mass in English at the Port Isabel Church. Meanwhile at the Laguna Heights Mission, a Spanish mass is also scheduled at 6 p.m.

