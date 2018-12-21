Girls nab decisive victory over Progreso

By LARRY GAGE

The Port Isabel Lady Tarpons handled the Lady Red Ants of Progreso, 60-31, Friday night in a District 32-4A basketball game at Tarpon Gym.

Port Isabel led 2-0 on a bucket by Sabrina Garza before Progreso made a three-pointer about a minute into the contest. It was the only time all night that P.I. trailed.

Seconds later Sabrina Gonzalez answered right back with another three-pointer and Port Isabel led handily the rest of the way.

The Lady Tarpons scored 14 unanswered points and led 21-5 at the end of the first quarter. They outscored the visitors 22-10 in the second period and it was P.I. by 28, 43-15, at the half.

