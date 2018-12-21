Letter to the Editor for December 20, 2018

Special to the PRESS

To whom it may concern,

Last February we purchased the Yacht Club Hotel from the City of Port Isabel. We had full intentions initially to restore the facility to its former glory and allure. Unfortunately, the building had experienced years of neglect and suffered unrecoverable water damage. We interviewed countless experts in the restoration field and former owners of the property and ultimately gathered that the best use of our funds was to rebuild the property in its entirety. We believe this will be the premier place to live in the Port Isabel area. The City Commissioners have been excellent and are very supportive of our investment in Port Isabel. We are very excited about our preliminary plans and some banks have showed great interest in financing the project. We hope to start building by the summer of 2019. We will release our plans to the community in the near future.

Sincerely,

Armando Martinez, M.D.

Martinez Hospitality LLC

