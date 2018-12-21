LV schedules duathlon

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

The Second Annual Du It By The Bay Duathlon is scheduled in Laguna Vista on Jan. 27, 2019.

The Laguna Madre Gator Chasers, PowerWatt Coaching LLC, and the Town of Laguna Vista are sponsoring the second annual duathlon that will feature a new bike course this year on portions of FM 510, according to City Manager Rolando Vela.

Participation is open to the public and proceeds will benefit AMIKids Rio Grande Valley.

The event includes a 10-mile bike course, and 2-mile run course that is simple enough for beginners, yet challenging enough for experienced duathletes, Vela said.

Participants can enter as individuals or as a two-person or three-person relay team, he added. Vela urges those interested to register early as the event will be limited to 200 participants. T-shirts are limited to those who register online.

