Off-Season workouts make the difference

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The football season may have ended for the Port Isabel Tarpons after their bi-district playoff loss to West Oso last month, but the off-season has just begun.

The PRESS found Head Coach Jason Strunk in his office last week and was updated as to how the off-season workouts are progressing.

First of all, this will be Coach Strunk’s first full off-season with the team since he arrived in town barely a month before the start of last season’s training camp in August.

“For me it begins immediately,” Strunk told the PRESS. “After our last Friday game … we get right to work the following Monday,” he said.

There was almost no off-season at all in 2017, as far as Strunk’s involvement with his new team went.

“The first day of (practice) I’m on the field coaching kids, and I don’t even know their names. That’s never happened to me before, so it was a learning experience,” he said.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.