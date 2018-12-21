Outdoor gym equipment coming to SPI

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

A proposal to help promote fitness for beach goers and recognition of outgoing members were highlights of a South Padre Island Shoreline Task Force meeting last week.

SPI Coastal Resource Manager Kristina Boburka presented the concept of installing an outdoor “beach gym.” Boburka said the idea originated from a member of the community as an affordable way to serve the runners, walkers and bicyclists who use Gulf Boulevard and the beach during their workouts. She explained that the idea is to set up an outdoor gym at a beach access and include signage that instructs users on how to properly perform the exercises.

Sample photos showed stations for doing sit ups, leg raises and jumping exercises. Boburka also presented price quotes and compared the cost of using either pressure treated lumber or composite materials for construction of the stations.

She proposed two locations for the gyms: Sea Island beach access and Gay Dawn access.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.