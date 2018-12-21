Rio Grande LNG meets with school board

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The Point Isabel School Board of Trustees had a special group of visitors during their regular board meeting Tuesday, Dec. 18.

Six representatives from Rio Grande LNG — the Houston-based energy company seeking to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal at the Port of Brownsville — were in attendance at Tuesday’s school board meeting. Included among them was Ben Atkins, Rio Grande LNG chief financial officer.

After taking care of routine housekeeping matters, including approving the purchase of additional online learning software, and acknowledging the hours board members have invested on training this year, the school board retired to executive session to discuss three matters.

The first two involved “land negotiations,” and personnel matters wherein the board met behind closed doors for a discussion for about three-quarters of an hour before summoning the representatives of Rio Grande LNG.

The third and final executive session agenda item involved “(Discussing) commercial or financial information received from a company related to the project, as, with whom the District may be commencing economic development negotiations.”

