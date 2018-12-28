Border Patrol agent arrested for assault

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

South Padre Island police arrested a Border Patrol agent last week in connection with an assault that took place at the Isla Grand Hotel.

Gustave Edwardo Rodriguez, 34, was arrested on one count of assault — family violence, a Class C misdemeanor, after an altercation occurred at 500 Padre Blvd., police records show. The assault occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 16.

According to the arrest report, Rodriguez and his girlfriend had been arguing when he “struck her multiple times thus causing injury.” The police report also shows that alcohol was a factor in the incident.

Officers took Rodriguez into custody and transported him to the city jail. He was later released on bond.

