Council pauses plan to pull plants

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

A beautification initiative aimed at improving the appearance of sidewalks along South Padre Island’s main thoroughfare — Padre Boulevard — has wilted into a quagmire worth several hundred thousand dollars.

The issue — involving thousands of plants which were installed in narrow strips of soil between Padre Boulevard sidewalks and the curb — received another round of discussion during a meeting of the South Padre Island City Council last Wednesday, Dec. 19.

Though portions of the beautification project have shown signs of success, many of the plants have not fared well against a combination of variables, including shallow soil depth, and poor drainage of that soil. As a result, earlier this month, the Council voted to remove more than 3,500 dead plants from the landscaping strips.

Council member Alita Bagley, who was not able to attend that previous meeting, requested to comment first on the issue.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.