Ferris wheel coming to South Padre

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

Visitors to South Padre Island will soon have a new form of entertainment to look forward to in the form of a Ferris wheel.

The news came after the City Council unanimously approved several agenda items related to the family-friendly attraction during a meeting last Wednesday, Dec. 19.

The first agenda item involved a licensing agreement with the South Padre Island Redevelopment Company to temporarily close a 7,500 square foot portion of Ling Street to accommodate the installation and operation of the proposed Ferris Wheel.

Assistant City Manager Darla Jones reported the Ferris wheel would affect an area from the east right of way line at Laguna Boulevard all the way to the edge of the property occupied by the Dairy Queen.

The City attorney provided information regarding the negotiations between the City and the company.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.