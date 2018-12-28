Island establishes art incubator program

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

The SPI City Council considered a pair of requests by the Economic Development Corporation (EDC) during their December 19, 2018 meeting. EDC Director Darla Lapeyre brought forward a proposal to approve an Art Business Incubator (ABI) plan.

“After months of meetings and research, a business plan was developed and a location has been determined,” reported Lapeyre. Committee chair JoAnn Evans then presented the plan to Council.

“This all started when Susan Guthrie, our city manager, was doing research on economic development strategies that cities across the country were using to boost economic development in their communities,” Evans said. She explained that the use of arts resources was one of the tools used by those communities.

Describing the formation of the committee, Evans stated, “Twenty-seven of our local artists answered that call.” She noted the group came up with the purpose, mission and overall goals for the plan. A subcommittee of 10 then went on to work out the final details, she said.

