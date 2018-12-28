Town sees signs of growth

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

The Town of Laguna Vista experienced sure and steady growth over the past year, while elected and appointed officials attended to basic services and enhanced quality of life issues locally.

Sales tax receipts for the year rang in at $180,930, compared to 2017 when the 12-month total was $164,732. That represents a 9.83 percent increase in revenue for the Town, according to the State Comptroller’s office.

The revenue is one source of income used to help fund the service to local citizens.

Town of Laguna Vista officials approved an operating budget of $1,713,331 for the 2018-2019 fiscal year. Comparatively, the general operating budget for FY 2017-2018 was $1,583,066.

Highlights of the financial document include an unchanged tax rate of 0.354124, and the purchase of a rescue boat for the use by the police and fire departments.

