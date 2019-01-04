Barrera ready for power lifting season

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

Julianna Barrera is ready for the 2019 power lifting season to begin. She has been competing in the sport since her sophomore year at Port Isabel High and won the bronze medal in her weight class at the 2018 state lifting meet in Waco.

She recently sat down with the PRESS and shared her thoughts on lifting and student life as a high school senior.

As a freshman, Barrera’s first sport was soccer but she had to give it up due to an injury.

“My friend was in power lifting and she said, ‘You should try it – it’s fun.’ I was really a girly girl back then and I didn’t want to be near all that. So I said, O.K., I’ll try it and then I ended up loving it completely,” Barrera said.

Barrera is determined to go back to the state meet in Waco and talked about how her first two tries at state have prepared her for her final season as a high school lifter.

