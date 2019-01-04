Guthrie announces resignation

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

The City of South Padre Island is in search of a new top administrator after City Manager Susan Guthrie announced her resignation late last month.

The City Council formally accepted her resignation during a special meeting held last Friday, Dec. 28.

“I move with great regret that we accept the resignation,” motioned Mayor Dennis Stahl after the Council emerged from a closed-door session to discuss the resignation and the City’s next steps forward. Council member Eva-Jean Dalton seconded. The motion carried unanimously.

Council next took up the issue of appointing an interim City Manager, effective Jan 20. “I move to appoint Mayor Stahl and Kerry Schwartz to a committee to solicit and vet potential interim City Manager candidates,” Dalton said. Council member Joe Ricco seconded the motion, which also carried unanimously.

