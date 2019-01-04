Island forms special events committee

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

Formation of a new special events committee, discussions on Convention Centre expansion, and resolution of problems with utility easement maintenance were topics of discussion at the Wednesday, Dec. 19 South Padre Island City Council meeting.

First up, the Council discussed establishing a committee to explore special events and promote Island tourism in order to aid the SPI Convention and Visitors Advisory Board (CVA). Dubbed the Special Events Committee, the proposal would call for a seven-member group, explained Council member Joe Ricco.

“That board needs some help,” said Ricco. “I think we need to get some stakeholders on there and some more people in the industry on there, and I’d like to bring back the old dynamic with the seven member board,” he said.

City Manager Susan Guthrie clarified that the current Special Events Committee is a five member subcommittee of the Convention and Visitors Advisory Board.

