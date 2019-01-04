Murchison signs letter of intent

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

Port Isabel High School senior student-athlete Gabby Murchison has signed a letter of intent to play softball at Concordia College.

The signing took place in Tarpon Gym at the high school two weeks ago with students, coaches, faculty and family in attendance.

The PRESS sat down with Murchison recently and she opened up about her future plans, athletically and academically.

She started playing softball before she even turned 5 years old and loves the game with a passion.

“I think softball is my number one sport,” Murchison said last week. “Since I started at such a young age, I’ve already developed most of the skills I should know.”

Concordia College is located in Austin, competes athletically as an NCAA Div. III school, and is a member of the American Southwest Conference.

