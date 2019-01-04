Protecting the coast:

Island asks Army Corps to expand Coastal Texas Study footprint

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

During the month of December, the SPI City Council considered Resolution No. 2018-36, which calls for expanding the scope of the plan proposed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as part of their Coastal Texas Protection and Restoration Feasibility Study, also known as the Coastal Texas Study.

The resolution first appeared on the agenda of the Dec. 5, 2018 City Council meeting. The item was pulled from that agenda with Council member Joe Ricco raising a concern about the resolution needing revision.

“That item had some real strong language in it that it suggests we have adopted policies that we don’t, so I would direct staff to fix that before we talk about it again,” said Ricco at a Dec. 5 meeting.

The item was heard again on the Dec. 19 City Council meeting.

Shoreline Management Director Brandon Hill presented the revised resolution. “This is a resolution that addresses a public meeting that was held in Port Isabel with the General Land Office and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers,” explained Hill.

