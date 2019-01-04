Writer’s Block: Looking at the Year Ahead

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

I’m not going to say I’ve already failed at my new year’s resolutions, but…

I’ve already failed.

My plans to exercise on the first day of the year? Never realized.

Hopes to cut down on simple carbohydrates and junk food? Dashed!

However, I’m not sad about it, and I don’t think it’s a true failure. Why? Because I’m embracing another one of my new year’s resolutions: to try my best to look on the bright side of things.

Instead of racking up some miles walking on the beach, or on a hike and bike trail, I spent part of the first day of 2019 being a couch potato and catching up on some Netflix. (If you’re into science fiction, then check out Travelers).

Instead of counting carbs, I enjoyed a fabulous holiday meal among family — roast potatoes and rice and a glass of sweet tea included.

And instead of sulking at the gloomy weather, I enjoyed the opportunity it gave me to snuggle up contentedly in warm blankets, sweaters and cozy abodes.

Truth be told, I know my resolutions aren’t incredibly original ideas. I know I’m not the only person who’s set a goal of getting fitter — both physically and mentally — in the coming year. Nor are they new ideas I’ve only just tried to implement since the clock struck midnight on January 1.

They’re something I’ve been working at, slowly but surely, for a while now. Sometimes I lapse and decide I really do want a giant chunk of cake — not a slice, a chunk. Or, I’ll let myself stew in a moment of pessimism, like Oscar the Grouch — secretly reveling in my inner curmudgeon.

Everything in moderation, right?

Nonetheless, I’m optimistic about what I hope to accomplish in 2019 (thanks, third resolution!). For the previous two years, I’ve started out strong in creating a habit of going for walks on the beach. But, by the time Spring Break is in full swing, I’ve lost my stride, so to speak.

The hustle and bustle gets in the way, and I let it become an excuse. So, this year, I’m hoping to stretch the walking streak out longer than I have in the past.

As far as eating healthier — I think I’ve been doing a better job at keeping up that goal. In 2019, I’m hoping to continue the trend by expanding my cooking repertoire. So, if you’ve got any low-carb, lean protein, veggie-rich recipes you’d like to share, feel free to drop me a line.

And if I falter in my resolutions? Well, then I resolve to try again. Part of looking on the bright side of things is knowing when to be kind to yourself, to forgive yourself.

If any of you have resolutions you’d like to share, feel free to email me at editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com. I’d love to hear them. And, good luck!

