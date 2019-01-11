35th Annual Causeway Run set for Saturday

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

The 35th Annual Longest Causeway Run and Fitness Walk is set for this Saturday, Jan. 12.

The popular winter event is expected to draw hundreds of participants to the combined 10K run and 5K fitness walk over the scenic 2.37-mile long Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway from downtown Port Isabel to sunny South Padre Island.

Runners will take off from the starting line outside the Port Isabel Public Library, 213 Yturria St. at 8 a.m. From there, they’ll make their way past the historic Port Isabel Lighthouse before crossing the Causeway towards the Island and the finish line at Louie’s Backyard.

Walkers will get their start approximately 15 minutes later; their route will end just past the base of the Causeway on the South Padre Island side.

