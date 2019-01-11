BISD postpones town hall

Board cites need for more information, communication with other districts

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

The Brownsville School Board of Trustees has postponed a town hall meeting which had been scheduled to take place at Manzano Middle School in this Wednesday.

The topic of the now-cancelled town hall was slated to be discussion about BISD’s proposed plan to redraw school district lines to more closely match those of the City of Brownsville city limits. The idea would require incorporating land currently zoned under three other school districts — San Benito CISD, Los Fresnos CISD and Point Isabel ISD.

“I wanted to open a dialogue and get the discussion going,” said BISD Board Trustee Philip Cowen during a meeting of the BISD Facilities Committee Tuesday evening. Cowen was the originator of the proposed plan during a pair of meetings in mid-December.

“I think there’s been some discussion as to whether we’re ready for the town hall meeting or not,” Cowen said.

The idea has received stiff backlash from the three other school districts which would be affected, none of whom were made aware of Cowen’s proposal prior to the first meeting it was discussed on Dec. 10.

Locally, the plan would call for portions of PIISD land at its southern and easternmost territories to be annexed into BISD district lines — primarily, Boca Chica and land south of the Port of Brownsville, eastwards to the Gulf of Mexico.

