Special to the PRESS

Progress at the Boca Chica SpaceX launch site has leapfrogged forward in recent weeks as construction crews began building a prototype vessel known as a Starhopper. The vehicle is a smaller test version of a larger vehicle known as a Starship.

SpaceX founder, Elon Musk took to Twitter last Saturday to mention the construction currently underway in the Rio Grande Valley. “Starship test vehicle under assembly will look similar to this illustration,” Musk wrote of an artist’s rendering included in his tweet. “Operational starships would obv (sic) have windows, etc.” he wrote.

Shown at top is progress as of Jan. 7; second photo: progress as of Jan. 8; and final photo: progress as of Wednesday, Jan. 9.

