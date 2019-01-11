Lady Pirates top P.I. 54-36

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Lady Tarpons hoops squad went down, 54-36, against the Hidalgo Lady Pirates Tuesday night at Tarpon Gym.

The Lady Tarpons are now 3-3 in district play. Hidalgo improves to 6-0.

“They’re 6-0 in district for a reason,” Lady Tarpons Head Coach Hannah Burleson said after the game. “We knew we had our hands full coming into the game. I think we stuck to our game plan in the first half. We were right there with them. In the second half we couldn’t buy a basket to save our life,” she said.

