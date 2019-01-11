Laguna Vista revisits bag ban

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

Laguna Vista leaders Tuesday adopted a resolution urging state officials to enact a law that would restore the ability of local governments to a pass single-use bag ordinance.

“The Texas Supreme Court earlier struck-down the ability of local governments to restrict single-use bag pollution,” City Manager Rolando Vela said. He noted that plastic bags are one of the most common types of litter worldwide and are “hugely difficult to recycle.” They are detrimental to marine animals such as sea turtles, dolphins, seals, sharks, seagulls and pelicans, he said.

A resolution supporting Houses Bill 514 which State Rep. Gina Hinojosa filed, would restore cities’ rights to pass bag ordinances, he said.

The resolution would urge State Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr. and State Rep. Alex Dominguez to sponsor the measure.

