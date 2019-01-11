Lowe thinks Tarpons are on track

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

Junior Tarpon basketball player Jason Lowe is a big reason why the 2018-19 Port Isabel Tarpon cagers are 18-5 so far this season, including a 4-1 record in District 32-4A play.

The PRESS caught up with Lowe this Wednesday morning before the start of classes and he shared his thoughts on basketball and student life at a South Texas high school.

Lowe was asked if he thought that this year’s Tarpon team is better than the one he played on last year.

