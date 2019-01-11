Port Isabel updates Washington Park plans

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The high cost of steel due to tariffs has led the City of Port Isabel to rethink its improvement plans at Washington Park.

Such was the discussion during a special meeting of the Port Isabel City Commission Wednesday evening.

The City has been working with funds awarded via a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) grant, as well as an additional $100,000 approved by voters during a bond election last November to improve the small community park that sits in the heart of the city’s south side.

The plan includes installing outdoor workout equipment, increasing the size of the park’s basketball court to make it high school regulation size, and redoing the pavilion roof.

