Taskforce gets first look at documentary

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

The South Padre Island Shoreline Task Force discussed beach regulations, master planning and other related items during a workshop held on Monday, Jan. 7.

Shoreline Management Director Brandon Hill kicked off the meeting by sharing a video entitled, “The South Padre Island Shoreline Plan: The Island Way.”

Hill explained the video was a portion of a documentary produced as part of a Gulf of Mexico Alliance grant project. “We were selected as one of the communities to be highlighted in their documentary that they are putting together,” Hill said.

The footage featured community leaders discussing the planning process the Island is undertaking related to its shoreline.

In one segment of the video, City Manager Susan Guthrie spoke of the importance of planning for the future.

