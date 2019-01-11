Town to seek development proposals

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

The Town of Laguna Vista will soon seek development proposals for land located near the proposed South Texas Eco-Tourism Center.

Officials here approved the process to seek requests for development proposals for the city-owned land, a 13-acre tract previously donated by the Yturria Family.

“What we envision is that any development on the 13 acres will complement the Eco-Center,” City Manager Rolando Vela said. “We would like to see experiential retail businesses that are ecologically-minded, responsible storm water management, native landscaping and facilities that highlight and celebrate the local culture and environment.”

A May 1 deadline is set to receive proposals.

Vela reported that Cameron County, which is leading the 10-acre Eco-Tourism development process, will advertise for construction bids in March with construction anticipated in the final quarter of the calendar year.

